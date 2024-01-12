Almost 12 years after the demise of former President Prof. John Evans Atta-Mills, his family is still demanding the disclosure of his autopsy report.

Prof Atta-Mills died on July 24, 2012.

The autopsy report of the former President became a subject of controversy in 2022 following calls for the cause of death to be made public.

Settling the brouhaha, brother of the deceased, Samuel Atta Mills maintained that, as a family they knew what killed their relative and no one can compel them to make it public.

But the Kyidomhemaa of Ekumfi Asaman, Nana Enyimfua III has said otherwise, stressing that, the current and future generation must know what killed their son.

This was on Friday, when she led a delegation to visit President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House.

Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho was also present.

President Akufo-Addo in response, acknowledged the legitimacy of the family’s demand and assured them of disclosure.

They also reminded the President of his commitment to ensure substantial development in Ekumfi where the late Atta Mills hailed from.

The family expressed gratitude for the facelift given to the Asomdwoe Park where he was buried.



