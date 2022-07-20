Founder of Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho, has dared the brother of the late former President, John Evans Atta Mills, to produce the autopsy report of the death of his brother.

Mr Anyidoho and the Atta Mills Institute were accused on Tuesday by MP for KEEA, Samuel Atta Mills, for desecrating the tomb and grave of the late President in the name of renovation.

Speaking on Newsnite, Tuesday, he said “John Dramani Mahama refused to build Asomdwe Park, he deliberately refused. President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa is building Asomdwe park, is that what is hurting Sammy Atta Mills?

“Tell him to produce the autopsy report of the death of his brother…Where is the autopsy report of the death of your brother? Sammy Atta Mills has questions to answer,” he said.

Mr Anyidoho alleged that Mr Mills has not visited the graveside of his brother in the last 10 years “to care about the remains of his brother.”

He explained that the renovation at the Asomdwe Park is to “glorify God and Ghana to move away from the level of ignominy that Asomdwe Park sat in. Sammy Atta Mills should be ashamed of himself.”

He contended that the remains of the late President have not been removed.

This Sunday will mark the 10th Anniversary of the death of former President John Evans Atta Mills.

According to Mr Anyidoho, a memorial thanksgiving service will be held, after which President Akufo-Addo will commission the Asomdwe Park.

MP for Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, Samuel Atta Mills

Meanwhile, the brother of former President, John Evans Atta Mills, is furious that the government has allowed the Atta Mills Institute to tamper with the grave of the former President.

The non-governmental organisation run by Mr Anyidoho, an aide to the late Prof. Atta Mills, says they are rehabilitating the ‘Asomdwe Park’ where the mortal remains of the ‘Asomdwehene’ were buried.

According to brother of the former President, Mr Mills, the current arrangement goes against customs.

“This is an insult to the family, this is an insult to we the Akans, this is an insult to the nation. The government allows an NGO and Coastal Development Authority to run Asomdwe Park. Why don’t we send another NGO to go and run Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum…the government has to provide the body of President John Evans Atta Mills, we want to find out where the body is…who in this government is authorising this nonsense?” he questioned.