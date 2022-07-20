Ghanaian tongues singer, Patapaa, has sent a shocking reply to critics who asked him to secure a feature from global icon, Jay-Z.

This is after the American superstar disclosed in an interview that he does not charge any artiste to feature on their songs.

During a sit-down with Kevin Hart for the comedian’s Peacock series, Hart to Heart, Jay-Z said he is pretty generous with other artistes he has a solid relationship with.

“Mostly relationships, sometimes it’s talent,” JAY-Z explained how he picks and chooses his collaborations.

He continued, “Pretty much every song that I’m on, I’m asked to be on. I don’t ask people to be on their songs.”

“I never charge,” he confirmed.

Patapaa’s attention was drawn to Jay-Z’s comment, and a netizen urged him to secure a free collaboration with the superstar.

In an ironical reply, Patapaa stated he does not charge for features either, adding that Jay-Z can also approach him first.

His reply has come as a shock to netizens considering the wide gap between the multiple award winner and the Swedru-based artiste.