I am a singer, Patapaa isn’t, but… – Yaw Darling clarifies, apologises to musician

Ghanaian singer and 2025 TGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year, Yaw Darling, has explained why he asked to be compared to Kuami Eugene instead of Patapaa in an apology to the musician.

Speaking to Andy Dosty on Showbiz Review Xtra, Yaw Darling clarified that he is a singer, whereas Patapaa is not.

“I am a singer; Patapaa is not a singer, and we all know that. I meant I’d like to be likened to Kuami Eugene, who is one of the greatest singers in Ghana. I’d be happy to be compared to a singer and not an artist performing another genre.”

When asked why he didn’t mention other artists in different genres, he explained that Patapaa is a good musician and was simply the first name that came to mind.

“Patapaa is a good musician, and he came to mind, but I think people took it differently. If I didn’t express myself well, I want to use this opportunity to apologize,” he said.

Yaw Darling also responded to media personality Sammy Flex’s advice that he apologize to Patapaa. He revealed that apologizing has been his initial plan and that he intends to do so publicly on X (formerly Twitter), even while on tour in the Central Region.

“I didn’t say it in a nice way, but I didn’t mean what I said in a negative way. I meant that I would be glad to be compared to Kuami Eugene, who is one of the greatest singers in Ghana, rather than to Patapaa. However, Patapaa’s talent and craft are super great.”

When asked how Patapaa’s name came into the conversation, he said, “We have some who make music and others who simply sing. Patapaa’s music is different, trendy, and just jams. But with my kind of music, I take my time to write it, and that can be compared to Kuami Eugene and not Patapaa.”

He added, “I’m not saying Patapaa’s music isn’t good, but it’s different from my style. I mentioned his name because I love his music and we’re both from the Central Region.”

The issue began when Yaw Darling shared his thoughts on being compared to other artists in the music industry.

According to the 2025 TGMA Unsung Artiste of the Year, he considers it a compliment when people compare him to Kuami Eugene rather than Patapaa.

This comment sparked an uproar online, with some fans believing it was an insult to Patapaa’s craft.