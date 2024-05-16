To those who made fun of musician Patapaa when he posted on X that he was the next Ghanaian to fill the Indigo at The O2, London, he says the 2,800-capacity venue is not even big enough.

After Medikal’s sold out concert at the same venue a fortnight ago, the One Corner hitmaker said he could do much more than Ghanaians had ever witnessed.

With a spunky attitude, Patapaa, real name Justice Amoa, told Graphic Showbizin a recent interview, “Surely, my team and I will make it happen. We will fill the Indigo at The O2. My fans all over Europe, especially those in the UK, have always waited for that day.”

“I believe this is the right time and right opportunity to fill the Indigo at The O2 but I’m really scared about an overflow due to the venue’s capacity but it’s all good.”

“There have been several contacts from promoters to help make this happen after my post on X but I’m only interested in Ghanaian promoters because I want it done our way,” he confidently added. “There have been several contacts from promoters to help make this happen after my post on X but I’m only interested in Ghanaian promoters because I want it done our way,” he confidently added.

While at it, Patapaa who hit the limelight in 2017 when he released his debut, One Corner, expressed his displeasure at people especially his critics who thought he had no talent and that his fame was just by chance.

Patapaa described those who thought he was ungifted and has no place in music as ignorant who just refuse to see the gem that he is.

He mentioned that he has continuously become a subject of ridicule, and he intends to change the negative labelling which was affecting his music fortunes by educating the “ignorant folks”.