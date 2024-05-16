Management of DJ Azonto, the Rolls Royce Family, has expressed deep disappointment over the unauthorized usage of the artist’s song “Fa No Fom” by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia during his presidential campaign events in Nalerigu, North East region.

The management asserts that they were neither approached for permission nor did they authorize the use of the song for any campaign-related purposes.

In response to this infringement of intellectual property rights, the Rolls Royce Family demands compensation of $10 million.

This amount, they argue, reflects the value of the work and the damages incurred to the artist and management due to its misuse in such a high-profile campaign.

Additionally, they admonished all to respect copyright laws and intellectual property rights.

The management further highlights the willingness of musicians and the entertainment industry to collaborate with aspiring presidential candidates, provided that proper channels are followed.

They stress that a simple call to the artist’s management could have ensured the legal and respectful use of their work, thereby avoiding any unauthorized usage of intellectual properties.

The Rolls Royce Family urges Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team to address the issue promptly and take steps to prevent such oversights in the future.

They also request a fair and timely settlement from the Vice President’s team to resolve the unauthorized use of DJ Azonto’s song in a manner that upholds and respects the intellectual property rights of the country.

