Samuel Atta Mills, brother of late Professor Atta Mills, has dared four Majority parliamentarians to proceed with their motion seeking a bi-partisan probe into the cause of his death if they so wish.



However, he expects to be the first witness to be called when the committee commences its work.



“When they set up this committee, they should call me as their first witness and I will be the last witness they ever called,” he said on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen.



His comments come on the back of a Private Member’s motion filed by four Members of Parliament (MPs) on the Majority side, seeking a bi-partisan investigation into the former President’s death.



Led by Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP and Majority Chief Whip, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the motion is to “to unravel the unending mystery surrounding the death of late President Mills which sad event occurred on July 24, 2012.”



Others include; Tolon MP and Second Deputy Whip Habib Iddrissu; Mpraeso MP, Davis Ansah Opoku and Tema Central MP, Yves Hanson-Nortey.



But to Mr Mills, who is the MP for Komenda Edina Eguaafo Abirem, his colleagues want to use the death of his brother to score cheap political points.

“What are they trying to do? They should be careful. Some of us are quiet in parliament because we have the wisdom, we think before we open our mouth,” he lashed out.



He insists that the family has conducted an autopsy and is satisfied with the results, adding he was with his brother and he died in his hands.

Play the audio above: