Suspended member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho says he wishes late presidents Jerry Rawlings and Atta Mills resurrected.

Mr Anyidoho said he prays and hopes the two former leaders of the NDC will come back to life on Resurrection Sunday with the Lord amid the Easter festivities.

Resurrection Sunday is a Christian festival that commemorates the resurrection of Jesus from the dead, described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day after his death after his crucifixion.

Koku Anyidoho, Former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC

READ ALSO:

From the look of things, the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills misses his former bosses.

He wrote; How I wish these two former Leaders of the NDC will resurrect on Resurrection Sunday with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ 🙏. Shalom

How i wish these two former Leaders of the NDC will resurrect on Resurrection Sunday with our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ 🙏. Shalom🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/pVcjUluK1E — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) March 30, 2021

His tweet has since been faced with mixed reactions.

Check them out:

So that you will have the audacity to be yelling “heads must roll, the president is very, very angry”.🤣😂🤣

Unknowingly, nobody authorised you to issue such dictum

My brother, forget it you won’t have that recourse again — Vincy (@Vince_McKaf) March 30, 2021

As it is now no one can convinced me Koku is not mentally sick 🤒.. he need psychiatrist — MrClassic 🇬🇭🌎 (@YendiMalik) March 30, 2021

I wanted to read something like you taking over from them because they instilled that moral values you talk of all the time in you.

Are you a bad student or they didn’t teach you well for you to asking them to come back.

Maturity is a good virtue — Ahmedtidoo (@AhmedMu61769980) March 30, 2021

That’s why you were nurtured under their leadership so step unto their shoes and do what were left to be done. They are not resurrected as you would have wish. The good Lord knows best wae. Hyeden — Eric Adu Gyapong (@ericusgh74) March 30, 2021

If wishes were horses… — Dr Selby (@healer_great) March 30, 2021