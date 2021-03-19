General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has been urged to reconsider the suspension against Koku Anyidoho and Allotey Jacobs.

Director of Communications at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), George Ayisi Boateng, made this plea on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday.

According to him, although their conduct was and still uncalled for, it is important that the party leadership, led by Mr Nketia, takes steps to bring the matter to an end.

“I know General Mosquito is a nice person. He should just review the situation between the two suspended former executives. I even heard people say that those being attacked are pro-Mills people but that may not be the case. It may be because of their attitude and so they should just call the two individuals and settle the matter once and for all,” he said.

The Functional Executive Committee of the NDC suspended Mr Anyidoho, who is a former Deputy General Secretary of the NDC and Mr Jacobs, a former Central Regional Chairman of the party, with immediate effect.

In the case of Mr Anyidoho, his suspension letter stated that the petitions from Oti Region’s Communications Officer, Mobarak Abdul-Karim, and Bono Region’s Deputy Communications Officer, Eric Adjei, had been referred to the Disciplinary Committee for further action.

Regarding Mr Jacobs, his letter, signed by Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, said he was suspended for “persistent anti-party conduct”.

But commenting on the attitude of the two, Mr Boateng said since the NDC lost the 2020 elections, Mr Anyidoho has taken to Twitter to make comments that have not gone down well with many members of the party.

He said comments by Mr Jacobs are also nothing to write home about.

But Mr Boateng, who is also a member of the New Patriotic Party, said though their actions did not augur well for the party, he expects the party to think twice about the matter since they were once executives of the party.