Former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Allotey Jacobs, has made a u-turn about the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo’s alleged leaked tape.

Uncle Allotey, as he is popularly known, has now eaten his old words back.

The social commentator had earlier said he will stick his neck out for Mr Ofosu-Ampofo over the tape and defend him to the last.

According to him, some people within the NDC Communications team once exposed him (Allotey) in the same fashion as done to the latter.

However, speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Wednesday, he made comments to the effect that he could no longer defend Mr Ofosu-Ampofo over the alleged leaked tape.

ALSO READ: