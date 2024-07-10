Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has mounted a spirited defence for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as Napo for comparing President Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
According to him, Napo was speaking based on his ideological preference thus cannot be faulted.
“If you do the analysis, what Napo said was right. What they did to Nkrumah is what they are doing to Akufo-Addo. He has listened to the plight of Ghanaians and worked toward it, achieving results that every Ghanaian wants. People wanted free SHS to end, but it is still working. We should not castigate Napo,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.
NAPO is being lampooned for claiming President Akufo-Addo has done more than Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.
“Since independence from 1957 till today, we’ve not had any president that has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I say from 1957 till today, you can bring your Kwame Nkrumah… no president who has protected Ghana and moved the country forward like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo,” he said during his unveiling as NPP running mate.
This comment is seen as a political gaffe which could affect the NPP’s chances in the December general elections.
But Mr. Jacobs who is a former Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) vehemently disagrees.
He said given the massive achievements of President Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians will retain the NPP in power.
President Akufo-Addo has “listened to the plight of Ghanaians, worked toward it and achieved results that every Ghanaian wants” Allotey Jacobs added.
