Social commentator, Bernard Allotey Jacobs has mounted a spirited defence for Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, known as Napo for comparing President Akufo-Addo’s achievements to those of Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

According to him, Napo was speaking based on his ideological preference thus cannot be faulted.

“If you do the analysis, what Napo said was right. What they did to Nkrumah is what they are doing to Akufo-Addo. He has listened to the plight of Ghanaians and worked toward it, achieving results that every Ghanaian wants. People wanted free SHS to end, but it is still working. We should not castigate Napo,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

NAPO is being lampooned for claiming President Akufo-Addo has done more than Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.