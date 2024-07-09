The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Bosiako, popularly known as ‘Chairman Wontumi,’ has revealed that the party has several strategies to secure victory in the December elections.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony of the NPP’s running mate, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO), Chairman Wontumi expressed confidence in the party’s ability to win the December polls and break the ‘8’.

According to him, the party has “one million ways” to win elections and is prepared to do everything possible to win the upcoming elections.

He emphasized that, the NPP has completed its internal elections and is now focused on securing victory in 2024.

Referencing the 2008 elections, he stated that the NDC cannot stop the NPP from winning this time around.

“We know how to win the elections. NPP, we have finished from polling stations. We have finished MPs, the president and now the running mate, we have finished every internal election in the NPP. Now what is left is winning the 2024 elections.

“They can’t stop us. 2008 they delayed us. 2024 elections, NDC you cannot stop us, we are winning. It is possible. Tell the NDC that we have one million ways to win 2024 elections and we are ready,” he said.

