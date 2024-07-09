The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advised to Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate in the 2024 presidential election, not to disappoint Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for choosing him.

“Don’t let Bawumia regret choosing you. Do whatever he tells you to do. Be humble and follow his teachings.” he said.

He made this known at the Manhyia Palace, where the party unveiled the Energy Minister to him.

Addressing perceptions of arrogance, the Asantehene said while people may label Dr. Opoku Prempeh as arrogant, he knew it wasn’t true.

“People say he is arrogant, but as my son, I know it’s not true. So, do the right thing. Do what is right and ensure all is well” the Asante King stated.

Otumfuo also charged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to clearly explain their vision to Ghanaians ahead of the December general elections.

The respected chief extended his gratitude to President Akufo-Addo, Dr Bawumia, and the entire New Patriotic Party (NPP) for choosing Dr Opoku Prempeh as the running mate.

He also urged Dr Bawumia to mentor Dr Opoku Prempeh effectively and to inform him (Otumfuo) if he deviates or behaves inappropriately.

“Train him and when he goes wrong, tell me and I will advise him,” he added.

The event drew a notable attendance, including President Akufo-Addo, the Council of Elders, Members of Parliament, and other key party members.

