Greater Accra Regional Minister Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover has praised Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, NAPO as he is popularly called is a results-oriented individual poised to significantly contribute to the party’s success in the upcoming elections.

Speaking at the unveiling event of the NPP’s running mate in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9, Mr. Titus-Glover said Dr. Opoku Prempeh proactive nature and his ability to deliver on tasks while being attentive to others.

He expressed strong confidence that NAPO’s selection will help the party achieve its objective of breaking the ‘8’ in the December elections.

Mr. Titus-Glover emphasized that having NAPO as the running mate will be instrumental in the NPP’s efforts to secure victory in the December polls.

“Honourable Matthew Opoku Prempeh is a doer, he’s an action person. He’s a person that when you give him a task, just go to sleep, and he’ll give you the results. He’s very accommodating, he listens to other people.

He has what it takes to break the ‘8’ for us. So for us, we think Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has made the right choice” he added.

