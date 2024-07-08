The Ashanti Regional Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Abass Nurudeen, and Sarfo Raphael, the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) clashed over the endorsement of Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh (NAPO) as the running mate for the NPP flagbearer.

Abass Nurudeen slammed the choice, arguing that NAPO’s selection would not benefit the NPP.

“NAPO as a running mate is nothing to the NDC. NAPO is someone who won’t help if he is presented as a running mate” he stated.

Speaking in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday, Nurudeen said the decision to choose NAPO stemmed from a lack of confidence in Dr. Bawumia’s competence.

According to him, the mood in Manhyia South was like there was a funeral, with residents unenthused when their MP was confirmed running mate to the NPP flagbearer.

Nurudeen also predicted that having NAPO as a running mate would affect the NPP’s chances in the election, claiming the party should not even expect 2 percent of the vote in the region.

“NPP is not supposed to even get 2 percent of the vote. We don’t fear NAPO because he is not a match for the NDC,” he added.

But the Ashanti Regional Youth Organizer of the NPP, Sarfo Raphael rebutted these claims.

Defending the party’s record, Raphael jabbed former President Mahama for being ungrateful to the people of Ashanti region

He argued that since 2008, the NPP has significantly contributed to the region’s development, particularly under Nana Addo’s government, which has completed major road projects.

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the NPP unanimously approved Energy Minister Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate for the party’s flagbearer.

The party emphasized that Dr. Opoku Prempeh meets all the criteria for the running mate position, which led to his unanimous approval.

