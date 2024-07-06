Founder of the Atta Mills Institute, Koku Anyidoho has commended New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh popularly known as NAPO.

In a series of post on X, the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Deputy General Secretary drew a comparative analysis between NAPO and the NDC’s running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang.

The game is on now; we shall begin to use the measuring tape. Napo has NEVER shied away from his NPP tradition & is well-steeped in the philosophy of his party. Our mother on occasions has said she is not NDC until very recently so not well-steeped in the ethos of the party. pic.twitter.com/BNbbxRbps2 — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 4, 2024

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday, July 4, officially endorsed the Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP affectionately known as Napo, as Dr Bawumia’s running mate.

The announcement had earlier been met with mixed reactions among the NPP and a section of Ghanaians.

To Mr Anyidoho, the choice of the running mates set the stage for debate on the December 7 election.

With the nomination of Napo as running mate, Bawumia has demonstrated that he has put the interest of the NPP (consolidating its base), above the appetites & ambitions of a few. Strong leaders always look at the bigger picture & submerge pettiness 👍👍👍 pic.twitter.com/SdQSEzkErC — Samuel Koku Anyidoho🇬🇭 (@KokuAnyidoho) July 5, 2024

According to him, unlike Prof Jane Naana, Napo has never shied away from his NPP tradition and is well-steeped.

“Our mother on occasions has said she is not NDC until very recently so not well-steeped in the ethos of the party,” he wrote.

