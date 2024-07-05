Abuakwa South Member of Parliament(MP), Samuel Atta-Akyea has described the ticket of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as dangerous for the 2024 election.

This according to him is because the duo come with great leadership qualities which will change the dynamics of Ghana’s Politics and turn the economy around.

“The combination is dangerous. We have a flagbearer who understands the economy and a running mate who is action-oriented so a lot will change,” he stated.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, he stated that, the duo can pull votes from all around the country to help the NPP retain power.

“Ghanaians will weigh the presidential candidates of both the NPP and NDC. They will both strive for the votes from the northern parts of the country but now that NAPO is in the game, he will boost NPP’s gains in the Ashanti region and we will definitely break the 8.

The National Council of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Thursday, July 4, officially endorsed the Energy Minister and Manhyia South MP affectionately known as Napo, as Dr Bawumia’s running mate.

The announcement had earlier been met with mixed reactions among the NPP and a section of Ghanaians.

But the former Works and Housing Minister has stated there is nobody who can get a 100 percent approval, hence the opposition to the nomination is not surprising.

Drawing biblical inspiration, Mr Atta-Akyea asserted that all manner of accusations were levelled against Jesus who was without blemish.

Having worked with NAPO over the years, the lawmaker is convinced NAPO through his unwavering commitment and hard work will change the narrative.

The MP has therefore urged party members to support Dr. Bawumia’s choice.

ALSO READ: