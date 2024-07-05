The spokesperson for Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has asked Ghanaians to use the track records of running mates, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh and Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyeman as the basis for assessment.

According to the Tano North New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate, the track record would guide Ghanaians to make a decisive choice in the December 7 election.

“These are two leaders; let us judge them based on what they have done before to believe or otherwise what they are saying they will do in future,” he said in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM.

Dr Boako’s comment comes after the NPP National Executive Council (NEC) on Thursday unanimously approved Energy Minister and Manhyia South, Dr Matthew Opoku as the flagbearer, Dr Bawumia’s running mate.

With the Prof Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) running mate, electorates are comparing the performance of the duo as former Education Ministers in their respective government.

Both Napo and Prof Opoku-Agyemang bring extensive experience from their tenures.

In view of this, Dr Boako believes the upcoming elections present an opportunity for citizens to critically evaluate their contributions in government.

He urged the electorates to look beyond party affiliations and focus on their practical impact, actions and policies.

