The Founder and Leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen is urging the Ghanaian electorate to consider voting for someone with proven track record who has distinguished himself in both private and public life to lead the country as President.

Claiming to stand tall between himself, former President Mahama and NPP flagbeareer, Dr. Bawumia, the former Trade Minister believes he is in the position to better steer the affairs of the country.

He was interacting with students of the Koforidua Technical University during his tour to the Eastern region.

Mr. Kyerematen in the meeting with the student body of the Koforidua Technical University said the future of the country depends on the choices they make today, explaining, how the youth, who are major stakeholders would decide who becomes President of the country.

He bemoaned the current economic challenges and urged the youth not to be deceived in choosing a leader with a proven track record in performance.

Mr. Kyerematen who was accompanied by officers and members of the Movement for Change paid a courtesy call on the Paramount chief of the New Juaben Traditional area, Daasebre Kwaku Boateng before embarking on radio interview.

The flagbeareer during the interview assured of adopting measures to fix the broken economy when elected.

The Movement for Change leader ended his campaign interacting with market women and drivers who cheered him on.

