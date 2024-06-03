The family of the deceased 3-year-old boy has expressed their satisfaction with the charges levelled against the actor, Kwadwo Nkansah popularly known as Lil Win.

They made these comments following the actor’s arrest on Monday by officers from the Motor Traffic and Transport Department of the Manhyia Divisional Command.

The arrest occurred shortly after the actor was discharged from the hospital, where he had been treated in connection with a recent accident involving his vehicle, which tragically led to the death of a three-year-old boy.

He was subsequently granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties by the Asokore Mampong District Court.

The actor was charged with dangerous driving and negligently causing harm.

In response, Charles Asamoah, brother of the accident victim in an interview on Joy FM’s Newsnite on Monday, June 3, said: “the family is pleased with the extent of the action taken by the police and we are very happy about the outcome of the whole issue.”

He explained that, the family was not present at the hearing on June 3 because they were not formally informed about the arrest.

They are however following up on the case at the Police station.

