The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East constituency has questioned the Police on why Ato Koomson, son of MP, Hawa Koomson has not been arrested over the violence that marred the voter transfer exercise.

Mr Koomson is responding to treatment at the 37 Military Hospital on Sunday after being stabbed at the Electoral Commission (EC) office in Kasoa on Sunday.

He was stabbed in an attempt to ensure calm during the voter transfer exercise after violence erupted over queuing.

The NDC Organiser, identified as Asmah, has since been arrested in connection with the stabbing incident.

But the NDC Communication Officer, Delali Seworkpor claimed the narrative of the NPP is not the reality on the ground.

A visibly angry Delali on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem accused the Police of selective application of the law, citing the firing of gunshot by Hawa Koomson in 2020.

“We should be asking the Police how come the NPP members who attacked the NDC are not in handcuffs. Per our law, someone can attack people with thugs; so why is Ato Koomson not in handcuffs? The police must stop the selective application of the law must stop. It is shameful, not fair and doesn’t speak of us,” he fumed.

Mr Seworkpor also alleged that, Mr Koomson led a mob to attack NDC members, leaving three in critical condition.

“Asmah was severely beaten and had to run for his dear life but the NPP supporters still chased him into the bush. He almost lost his life because some also hit him with a wood on nails on it. Now they are creating an impression that Asmah stabbed Hawa Koomson’s son.

“He was confined and admitted at the Kasoa Polyclinic. Is it because he is not a Minister’s on? I feel so much ashamed as a Ghanaian,” he lamented.

