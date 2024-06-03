Stonebwoy’s triumph at the TGMAs was nothing short of spectacular. He not only took home the top prize but also received awards for Best Album of the Year, Best Songwriter, Best Reggae/Dancehall Artiste, and Best Collaboration for his hit song “Majodzi” featuring Angelique Kidjo.

His success at the awards has cemented his status as a leading figure in the Ghanaian music industry.

During their meeting, Nana Kwame Bediako, extended his heartfelt congratulations to Stonebwoy.

He lauded the artiste for his dedication and hard work, which have brought him such well-deserved recognition.

Bediako also took the opportunity to advise Stonebwoy to leverage his influence and success to further promote the Ghanaian entertainment industry.