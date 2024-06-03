Mauritius Rugby Federation (https://Mauritius.Rugby/) today launched the Mauritius 7s by CIEL&Total Energies Rugby Africa Men’s Sevens which they will be hosting from June 29-07th July 2024.

The Labourdonnais Sports Club will be the stage for the Mauritius 7s sponsored by CIEL&Total Energies Mauritius. Get ready to experience intense moments of rugby 7’s that will make your heart race.

Kenya, Uganda, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Burkina Faso, Madagascar, Nigeria, Tunisia, Ghana, Algeria, Cote d’Ivoire and Mauritius are the 12 teams that will compete in this tournament.

Fans will witness a high-level sporting spectacle that showcases the diversity of rugby. Discipline, respect, integrity, passion, and solidarity are the core values of this exceptional tournament.

Rugby 7s is a fast-paced and spectacular sport that promises an exhilarating experience.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mauritius Rugby Federation.

Link to the video: https://apo-opa.co/4bGAZm1