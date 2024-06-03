The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Manhyia Divisional Police Command have arrested Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lilwin.

The Police explained the delayed arrest was due to Mr Nkansah’s ill health.

Accra-based Citi News reported that, the arrest was shortly after he was discharged from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital where a police vehicle was stationed.

This is in connection with an accident which led to the death of a three-year-old boy last week Saturday, following intense pressure for justice to be served.

The accident happened while the actor was on his way to the premiere of his movie “A Country Called Ghana” in Kumasi.

The actor has been to the Manhyia station as an investigation into the accident is underway.

