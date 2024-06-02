The suspect who allegedly stabbed Ato Koomson, son of Awutu Senya East MP and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture Mavis Hawa Koomson, has been apprehended by NPP members and handed over to the Police.

The incident, which took place in front of the Kasoa Electoral Commission office, left Ato Koomson in critical condition.

The suspect, identified as Asmah, was reportedly captured by NPP members, who handed him over to the Police for prosecution.

Before his arrest, Asmah received severe beatings, sustaining head injuries and bleeding profusely.

Despite the altercation, Police swiftly took him into custody, ensuring he receives medical attention for his injuries.

The initial confrontation began over seating arrangements at the voter registration center, with tensions flaring between NPP and NDC members.

The conflict escalated around 4:00 am and culminated in the stabbing of Ato Koomson at approximately 5:00 am.

King Adawu, an NPP member who also sustained injuries while trying to intervene, confirmed the incident to Adom News.

In response to the violent outbreak, heavy security has been deployed to the area to restore calm.