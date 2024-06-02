Wife of dancehall act Stonebwoy, Dr Louisa Satekla, has sent an epic response to critics who say her husband does not deserve the Artiste of the Year award.

Stonebwoy was the man of the night at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards which took place at the Accra International Conference Center.

He swept home seven awards, but the ultimate Artiste of the Year award has sent social media, especially fans of his topmost contender, King Promise, in frenzy.

They argued that, King Promise is more deserving following a stellar run in the 2023/2024 year in review.

They based their argument on the numerous shows he played, streams and chart-topping songs he released.

But, to Dr Louisa, their entire argument is bogus, as her husband also made consistent input in his brand and talent.

She made a single tweet of a video from a Kumawood movie, though subtle, sent an epic message to her husband’s critics.

It is of actor Lil Win singing one of her husband’s shady songs, ‘Baafira’, purported to order Stonebwoy’s critics to shut up and endure their loss.

While the BHIM fans are having a loud laugh over the shade, it is salt to King Promise’s fans’ injury.