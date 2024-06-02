The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency of the Central region has condemned the violence at the Electoral Commission’s office at Kasoa on Sunday morning.

This follows the stabbing of Ato Koomson, son of NPP MP for Awutu Senya East and Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson during an altercation between supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Though the suspect is in Police custody, NDC’s Constituency Organiser, Daniel Techie Mensah and Parliamentary Candidate have also been picked up.

Reacting to this in a statement, the party’s Constituency Communication Officer, Comrade Stephen Delali Sowoekpor blamed the son of the MP for the violence.

“The NDC members, outnumbered and outmatched, faced severe beatings. As a result, two of our members fainted, and one, identified as Asmah, suffered significant injuries, bleeding profusely. This tragic turn of events underscores the need for immediate intervention and justice,” the statement read in part.

He said the arrest of its members appears selective and raises questions about the impartiality of the police’s response.

Mr. Sowekpor added that, the NDC stands firm in its commitment to justice and the protection of its members.

Find the full statement from the NDC below:

The NDC Communication Bureau of the Awutu Senya East Constituency expresses its profound concern and condemnation over the violent incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning. This unfortunate event stands as yet another instance of aggression and lawlessness perpetuated by elements associated with the NPP, under the apparent sponsorship and direction of Hawa Koomson.

On the previous day, an agreement was reached between the police and the two main political parties in the Awutu Senya East Constituency to prevent the busing in of people to queue for vote transfers. Despite this agreement, at approximately 2:00 AM today, the NPP blatantly violated this accord by busing in about 50 thugs to the center. This unlawful act led to an immediate confrontation with both the police and members of the NDC present at the scene.

The situation escalated further when Ato Koomson, son of Hawa Koomson, arrived with additional individuals who violently attacked the NDC members. The NDC members, outnumbered and outmatched, faced severe beatings. As a result, two of our members fainted, and one, identified as Asmah, suffered significant injuries, bleeding profusely. This tragic turn of events underscores the need for immediate intervention and justice.

We are closely monitoring the police’s actions regarding this incident, especially considering the historical context of attacks on NDC supporters allegedly orchestrated by Hawa Koomson. We have noted with concern the police’s decision to take Daniel Techie Mensah, the NDC Constituency Organiser, to the Police Headquarters in Accra. This action appears selective and raises questions about the impartiality of the police’s response.

In light of these events, we call for the following:

An Immediate and Impartial Investigation: The police must conduct a thorough, transparent, and unbiased investigation into the incident, ensuring that all perpetrators are held accountable, regardless of political affiliation. Protection of All Citizens: The police must ensure the safety and protection of all citizens, particularly members of the NDC, who have been repeatedly targeted and victimized. Adherence to Agreements: We urge all parties, including law enforcement, to respect and adhere to agreements made to maintain peace and order during electoral processes.

We stand firm in our commitment to justice and the protection of our members. The NDC will continue to advocate for the rights and safety of all individuals in the Awutu Senya East Constituency.

Signed,

Comrade Stephen Delali Sowoekpor

Constituency Communication Officer

NDC Communication Bureau, Awutu Senya East Constituency