Ato Koomson, the son of the MP for Awutu Senya East and the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has been allegedly stabbed following a confusion near the Electoral Commission’s office at Kasoa.

According to available information, Mr. Koomson was in critical condition when he was rushed to the 37 Military Hospital for treatment.

Sources say another person was also injured during the altercation.

Giving more details, an eye witness said the confusion started when supporters of the governing NPP and opposition NDC disagreed on the position of some residents in the queue in the ongoing voter ID cards transfer and replacement exercise.

The source explained that both parties usually join the queue for members by booking a spot with a chair, however, a disagreement on who should sit on a particular chair started around 4:00am.

Mr. Koomson is said to have arrived at the registration centre about 45 minutes after the altercation started.

He is then alleged to have approached the NDC organizer at the registration centre to help resolve the issue.

However, another alleged member of the NDC started to verbally abuse him.

According to King Adawu, a member of the NPP who also sustained a minor cut, the alleged NDC member pulled out a knife during the exchange between the two gentlemen, stabbing the Minister’s son in the chest.

King Adawu told Adom News, he had tried to block the knife, which resulted in his injury.

Subsequently, the two were rushed to the hospital where he was treated and discharged while Ato Koomson has been admitted.

Meanwhile, the Police have arrested the main suspect amidst ongoing investigation into the matter.