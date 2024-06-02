Actress and socialite Efia Odo has maintained her stance that her industry friend, King Promise deserves the Artiste of the Year award at the 25th edition of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

The award went to dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, as he joins rapper Sarkodie and the music group VIP to become the only two-time winners.

As the announcement was made, joy was evident on the faces of Stonebwoy’s camp, but Efia Odo’s disappointment could also not be overlooked.

She, almost immediately, exited the auditorium and headed for the after party.

Artist of the Year fuck what you heard. pic.twitter.com/EIAtKT9CIx — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) June 2, 2024

Efia Odo took her frustration to social media where she admonished Ghanaians to accept King Promise as the original winner.

To those mocking her and King Promise, she said with or without the award, they receive heavy bank alerts on a steady.

Life never balance but one thing for sure is we Dey get bank alerts that brings balance 😉 https://t.co/41jbRAbVmw — EFIAODO (@Efiaodo1) June 2, 2024

Prior to the grand night, Efia Odo has dropped subliminal shots to Stonebwoy while advocating a wave of change in the award scheme.

She opined that the “old man” should be left to rest while young talents take over the industry.