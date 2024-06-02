Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi has officially commissioned and handed over a new 6-unit classroom block with a 10-seater toilet facility to Odorgonno Senior High School.

This initiative was in response to the school’s request for solutions to some of its pressing challenges, particularly the lack of adequate classroom space.

Odorgonno Senior High School, the only public SHS in the Anyaa Sowutuom area, has been a beacon of hope for many young men and women.

Despite its stellar academic performance, the school has faced numerous challenges, including insufficient classroom facilities which hinder effective academic work.

To address this, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi sought assistance from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to construct a new building to augment the existing structures.

The result of this collaboration is a fully furnished 6-unit classroom block with a 10-seater toilet facility, a much-needed addition that will significantly improve the learning environment for students.

At the commissioning event, Deputy Education Minister Rev. John Ntim Fordjour expressed gratitude to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for their support and emphasized the importance of such collaborations.

“There’s no way we can tell the narrative of Ghana’s educational sector without Faith-based organisations having a line or two in it. This comes to augment existing investments the government has made in the education system. We need a stronger partnership between the government and Faith-based organisations. We want to see more of this.”

An ecstatic Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi explained his motivation behind the project. “This is evidence of the government making inroads in the educational sector. I’m thankful to President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Bawumia for showing us the way. I’m grateful for the support of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and the parents and everyone who made this a reality. The major beneficiaries are the students, and I’m happy to be a conduit for such a project.”

Elder Nielsen, Africa West Area President of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, highlighted the church’s commitment to societal improvement. “This is so our young people gain an education to help them improve themselves and build their future. We believe the education they’d get in this building will help their families and communities. Anytime we get the chance to be involved in such projects, we will.”

Headteacher of Odorgonno Senior High School, Patrick Mensah, expressed his gratitude and optimism about the impact of the new facility.

“We are grateful for the project that’s come to us through the Member of Parliament, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Last year, our Science passes were very good. This will improve academic work. And we’d make very good use of it.”

Stakeholders are confident that the new facility will be well-maintained and serve future generations, enhancing the educational landscape of the region for years to come.