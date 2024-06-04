The Accident Victim Support Ghana and the Ashanti Regional Road Safety Authority have paid an official visit to the family of the 3-year-old boy who died in the accident involving popular actor, LilWin.

Accident Victim Support commiserated with the grieving family while joining calls for speedy trial.

Meanwhile, the father of the deceased, Mr. Ampomah who also sustained injuries said he is set for a surgery on his right leg.

He appealed to the Police to expedite to process to ensure justice is served.

Meanwhile, actor, Kwadwo Nkansah [Lil Win] has been charged with careless and inconsiderate driving and granted a GH¢50,000 bail with two sureties.

ALSO READ: