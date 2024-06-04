President Akufo-Addo has assured the people of Jirapa in the Upper West region of government’s commitment to ensuring that justice prevails in the trial of persons accused of killing the owner of the Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, Eric Johnson.

Eric Johnson was discovered dead in his home on Sunday, February 11 with his body covered in deep wounds. The assailant[s] purportedly used a ladder to access his room and gained entry using a master card.

The final funeral rites which took place on Saturday, June 1, 2024, at Nayiri Park in Jirapa brought together the Speaker of Parliament, Minister of State at the Office of the President, Clergy, family members, Chiefs and well-wishers.

In a speech read by the Minister of State at the Office of the President, Ambrose Dery on behalf of President Akufo-Addo said he will ensure that perpetrators of the crime are made to face the full rigors of the law.

“Jesus said give to Caesar what is Caesar’s and to God what is God’s. In Caesar’s world, we believe that justice would be done in the case of the republic verses the suspects,” he said on June 1.

On February 28, the Wa District Court ordered the seven suspects arrested in connection with the brutal murder of Eric Johnson to be remanded into police custody.

Presided over by Mr Maxwell Maxibrain Titriku, the court directed the suspects to reappear in two weeks while investigations continue.

Six of the accused individuals are to be held in the custody of the Wa Police, while the prime suspect, Elyasah Mahama, will remain at the Wa Central Prison.

The suspects, including Dookuuri Fausta, Braimah Kasim, Belinda Miller, and Michael Klugey, who are all hotel employees, were apprehended on Sunday, February 11, 2024.

Additionally, Favour Nuobe and Kweku Kombata, also employees of Royal Cosy Hills Hotel, were arrested on Monday, February 12, 2024.

The prime suspect, Mr Mahama, was reportedly apprehended at a hideout in Takoradi and transported to Wa via commercial flight for questioning.

Mr Mahama, formerly the HR officer for the hotel, had been dismissed by Mr Eric Johnson on Thursday, February 8, 2024, just three days before the murder.

