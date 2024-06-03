Ghanaian dancing duo, Abigail and Afronita raised the flag of Ghana high and placed third at the grand finale of Britain’s Got Talent show on Sunday night.

Dance teacher, Afronita, 20, and her protégé Abigail, seven, were among 11 finalists, including a choir, a magician, and a Japanese skipping group.

Singer Sydnie Christmas took the top prize, followed by Jack Rhodes in second place, and Abigail and Afronita in third.

See the voting percentages below: