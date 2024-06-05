Renowned Ghanaian musician, Rex Omar has shared his perspective on why Ghanaian contestants Afronita and Abigail did not win Britain’s Got Talent.

According to Rex Omar, the primary reason is in the fundamental purpose of the show.

He explained that, Britain’s Got Talent is designed to discover and promote British talents on a global stage, not necessarily talents from other countries, including Ghana.

This focus on British participants means that non-British contestants face an inherent disadvantage.

Rex Omar emphasized the need for Ghana to invest in its own creative economy.

He suggested that, Ghana should establish platforms such as “Ghana’s Got Talent” to unearth and promote local talents across various creative fields.

These fields include music, fashion, film, design, publishing, architecture, crafts, visual arts, TV and radio, advertising, literature, computer games, and the performing arts.

He highlighted that until Ghana prioritizes and pays attention to its creative economy, the country will continue to lag behind in the global cultural arena.

Rex Omar referred to this as “cultural warfare,” stressing the importance of nurturing and promoting homegrown talents to achieve recognition and success on an international level.