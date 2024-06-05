Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Mahama has commiserated with the family of late Lambussie constituency Chairman, Alhaji Zakari Dramani in Hamile. The former President during the visit on Sunday offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and the NDC branch in the constituency.

Mr Mahama eulogised the deceased for his commitment and dedication to service.

“Alhaji Dramani, a man I had the privilege of knowing and meeting anytime I visited his constituency, was a dedicated and unwavering supporter of our party. His passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, including mine.

“I was touched by the warm reception and gratitude the family showed during this difficult time. Their appreciation for my visit and the outpouring of support from NDC supporters are testaments to the strong bond and unity within our party,” he said in a Facebook post after the visit.

In the spirit of unity ahead of the 2024 election, Mr Mahama pledged commitment to continue the fight for a better future for all.

“I am moved by the strength and resilience of our party members, and I am committed to continuing to fight for a better future for all. Remember the importance of unity and support, and keep working for victory in the upcoming elections,” he added.

