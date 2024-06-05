Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has asserted that John Mahama did not lose the 2020 general elections.

Despite the electoral results and a subsequent court ruling in favour of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, he maintains that Mahama was the rightful winner.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition challenging the result on March 4, 2021, citing lack of merit.

However, in an interview with ChannelOne TV, Mr Ofosu Ampofo reiterated his belief in Mahama’s victory.

“I still believe that President Mahama never lost the 2020 elections because if all things had gone the way they should go, we would have formed government,” he stated.

Mr. Ampofo pointed to irregularities in the electoral process, including incidents in Ablekuma Central, where he claimed NDC supporters faced intimidation and brutality from state security agencies.

“Ablekuma Central for instance, in the process of declaration, so many things happened, but you know Accra is Accra, our people stood their ground. Some had bullet wounds, and one person died, but they still insisted that they would do everything, the right thing.

“So, in Ablekuma Central we won the seat. If we had chickened out in the face of intimidation, we would have lost the seat. It’s a lesson, people were vigilant; if they were not, we wouldn’t have garnered all those numbers,” he explained.

Mr. Ofosu Ampofo also highlighted the challenge posed by state security agencies, which he accused of bias towards the government of the day.

“There are certain circumstances that are beyond your control. Especially when state security agencies who are supposed to ensure that they become impartial decide to play to the gallery of the government of the day, brutalising people here and there, then you have a challenge,” he added.

