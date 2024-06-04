Founder and leader of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), Akua Donkor, has said journalists will enjoy if she is elected President.

Ahead of the December 7 polls, she has promised substantial financial rewards, free houses and cars with free fuel to journalists in the country.

All these freebies, Akua Donkor explained is to appreciate the crucial role journalists play in nation building.

The presidential hopeful said the contributions of the media are even more significant to her than those in Parliament.

She likened the importance of journalists to that of teachers, stating that their influence is unmatched.

Akua Donkor appreciated the media’s pivotal role in shaping public opinion and holding people in power to account.