Young Apostles have clinched promotion to the Ghana Premier League after a thrilling 4-3 victory in a penalty shootout against Techiman Heroes during the Zone One play-off in Accra on Tuesday.

The decisive moment came when Suleman Yahaya Abu scored the winning penalty, ensuring Young Apostles’ spot in the top-flight league for the next season at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The match was a nail-biter, ending 1-1 in regular time, with an additional 30 minutes of extra time failing to break the deadlock, leading to the tense penalty shootout.

Techiman Heroes seemed poised for a historic promotion when Young Apostles missed their first two penalties.

However, Emmanuel Owusu and Ebenezer Agyapong of Techiman Heroes also missed their chances, bringing the teams back to level terms.

Mathew Amponsah’s miss for Techiman Heroes set the stage for Suleman Yahaya Abu to score the crucial goal, securing Young Apostles’ promotion to the Ghana Premier League.

Despite the loss, Techiman Heroes had the better chances during the 1-1 draw in the 120 minutes before the shootout.

Both teams had topped their respective groups in Zone 1 of Ghana’s second-tier league, setting up this decisive playoff to determine who would move up to the top tier next season.

Young Apostles’ promotion marks a significant milestone, making them the fifth team from the Bono Ahafo region to join the Premier League, alongside Nsoatreman FC, Aduana Stars, Berekum Chelsea, and Bechem United.

This achievement is a testament to Young Apostles’ hard work and dedication. They will now compete against the best teams in Ghana’s top division.

The 2024-25 Ghana Premier League season will also feature Vision FC from Zone 3, with Zone 2 yet to declare a winner.