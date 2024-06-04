The Black Stars of Ghana have safely arrived in Bamako as they gear up for their crucial match against Mali.

A contingent of 26 players and team officials departed Ghana on Tuesday evening, setting the stage for the highly anticipated game.

The four-time African champions will face the Eagles on Thursday, June 6, in the third round of Group I qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup at the Stade du 26 Mars.

Under the guidance of Otto Addo, the team will conduct a mandatory training session on Wednesday afternoon in preparation for Thursday evening’s match.

The Black Stars initially convened in Accra to begin their preparations for the fixtures against Mali and the Central African Republic.

Following the Mali match, the team will return home to host the Central African Republic for Matchday 4 in Group I.

Currently sitting fourth in Group I, the Black Stars must secure victories in these matches to bolster their chances of qualifying for the World Cup.