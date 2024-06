Africa’s financial sector gears up for IT News Africa’s (www.ITNewsAfrica.com) highly anticipated Digital Finance Africa 2024 (http://apo-opa.co/3yKX84a) conference, scheduled for July 4th at the prestigious Maslow Sandton. Under the theme “Empowering Africa’s Financial Future: FinTech Innovations for Inclusive Growth,” this year’s event promises a day of strategic insights and networking opportunities.

Abe Wakama, CEO of IT News Africa, highlighted the significance of this gathering, stating, “Digital Finance Africa 2024 is more than just a conference; it’s a pivotal gathering for Africa’s financial sector. As we convene on July 4th in Johannesburg, we’re not only addressing critical challenges but also exploring the vast opportunities within banking and FinTech across the continent. This event isn’t merely beneficial – it’s essential for anyone invested in Africa’s economic growth. Join us to navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and shape the future of finance in Africa.”

Expert Speakers and Thought Leaders:

Digital Finance Africa 2024 boasts an impressive lineup of speakers, including industry stalwarts such as Coen Jonker (CEO and Founder, Tyme Bank), Frank Rizzo (Chief Design Officer, Discovery Bank), and Keneilwe Gwabeni (Group CIO, Assupol). The roster also includes executives from leading financial institutions and innovative startups, ensuring a comprehensive exploration of key topics shaping Africa’s financial landscape.

Key Topics and Agenda Highlights:

The conference agenda features thought-provoking sessions covering a wide range of topics, including navigating cybersecurity risks, the role of AI in banking, and the future of cryptocurrencies in Africa. Panel discussions and presentations will delve into pressing issues such as scaling and profitability challenges in African FinTech, capital constraints, and the evolving role of central banks in shaping a digital economy.

Discount Offer for Limited Period:

For a limited period, attendees can avail themselves of a 25% discount on registration (http://apo-opa.co/45d67XX) fees by using the coupon code DFA@25OFF. This offer presents a valuable opportunity for industry professionals to engage with experts, network with peers, and gain insights into the latest trends and innovations in African FinTech.

Who Should Attend and Sponsor:

Digital Finance Africa 2024 is tailored for IT decision-makers in banking, FinTech entrepreneurs, financial regulators, technology service providers, and industry analysts. The event also offers sponsorship and exhibition opportunities for companies seeking to showcase innovative products and solutions, positioning themselves as leaders in the African FinTech landscape.

Join the Conversation:

Attendees can expect a dynamic day filled with informative sessions, engaging discussions, and valuable networking opportunities. By participating in Digital Finance Africa 2024, stakeholders will play a crucial role in shaping the future of finance in Africa.

For more information about the conference, registration, and sponsorship opportunities, visit http://apo-opa.co/3yKX84a.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of IT News Africa.

Media Contact:

Nonhlanhla Kunene

Marketing Coordinator

events@itnewsafrica.com

+27 11 026 0982

Twitter: https://apo-opa.co/4aQC2Pg

#DigitalFinanceAfrica