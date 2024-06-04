The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, has assured party members that Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson will not succumb to the government’s attempts to persecute him.

According to Asiedu Nketia, even if the government manages to imprison Ato Forson, it will not intimidate him or the party.

“As politicians, we aren’t scared of prison. Many politicians have gone to jail and returned to do great things for their nations,” he stated.

He called on the people of the Central Region, Ajumako Enyan Essiam, and the local chiefs to rally behind Ato Forson.

This call was made during the NDC’s commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the June 4th uprising.

On her part, Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang expressed her belief that God would fight for Ato Forson, claiming that divine intervention had already begun by exposing those plotting against him.

She urged Ghanaians to support Ato Forson and the NDC in the upcoming general elections on December 7, 2024.

She criticized the current administration, stating, “The economy is in trouble, with the cedi’s depreciation at its worst under the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government.”

ALSO READ: