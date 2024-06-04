The Parliamentary Health Committee has said that the road plan to pay service providers and settle outstanding balances is a relief to the Health Insurance and the committee.

The National Health Insurance Authority, the Controller and Accountant General, the Ministry of Health and Finance, and the Parliamentary Health Committee convened behind closed doors to discuss how to resolve the program’s arrears.

The program has experienced financial difficulties this fiscal year, which has made it challenging for it to fulfill its financial obligations to its service providers.

Following the meeting, Dr. Afriyie Ayew, the Chairman of the Parliamentary Health Committee, expressed confidence in the road map.

The committee’s ranking member, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, said the road map must be followed to ensure all outstanding debts are paid for effectively healthcare delivery to Ghanaians.

