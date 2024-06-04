A suspected landguard has been arrested in connection with the demolition of a building owned by former Black Stars player, Kissi Boateng at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central region.

Two others currently on the run are being pursued by the Police.

In an interview with Adom News, Mr Boateng revealed he bought the land from the Gomoa Nyanyano chief in 2015 and registered it.

He also compensated the Gomoa Fetteh stool and 21st Century Construction company after they also claimed ownership of the same land.

Mr Boateng said he didn’t encounter any litigation until 2023 when a group of landguards led by Winnibod Ndego and Illiasu started harassing him amidst threats to demolish his building.

He admitted he perceived it to be empty threats, hence did not take any action.

Unfortunately, they came with an excavator three days ago around 2 am and demolished his two-bedroom building.

A caretaker and a worker in the house said the situation was terrible when the landguards invaded the property.

