The Paramount Queenmother of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I has vehemently condemned the escalating reign of terror and landguard activities in the Gomoa East District.

This comes after a terrible event in which Benlord Ababio tragically shot Lance Corporal Michael Danso over a land dispute in Millennium City, Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region.

In a press release on May 6, the Queenmother clarified that the suspect, reportedly a Chief in the area, is not recognized within the Traditional Area’s register of Chiefs.

Instead, he is identified as a member of a landguard syndicate, violating Ghana’s Land Act, 2020.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the victim’s family and the Ghana Armed Forces, Omanhemaa Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I highlighted the challenges posed by the indiscriminate conferment of chieftaincy titles by the destooled Omanhen, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II.

These actions, conducted at his private residence, undermine sacred customs and practices, leading to petitions filed at the Central Regional House of Chiefs.

The Paramount Queenmother advised individuals engaging with Chiefs in the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional area to verify legitimacy with the Registrar of the Traditional Council.

Find the full statement below:

URGENT PRESS RELEASE: Paramount Queen mother of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area Condemns Reign of Terror and Landguard Activities in Gomoa East District

Apam-Central Region, Ghana.

06 May 2024

GATC05OAE1/06/05/24/03

In light of the escalating reign of terror and incessant security threats by landguards in the Gomoa East District of the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, I, Obaatanpa Ama Eduwa I, Paramount Queenmother (Omanhemaa), urgently issue this statement.

The recent tragic incident involving the shooting death of Lance Corporal Michael Danso by an individual identified as Benlord Ababio, allegedly over a land dispute at Millennium City in Gomoa Fetteh, Central Region, is a stark reminder of the dire situation we face.

Preliminary police investigations reveal that the suspect, Benlord Ababio, shot the soldier at Millennium City Kasoa on Tuesday, April 30, 2024, at about 4:20 p.m. The victim sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the Mother and Child Hospital at Kasoa.

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family of the victim and the Ghana Armed Forces during this difficult time. It is imperative to clarify that the suspect, reportedly a Chief in the area, is not recognized in the register of Chiefs in our Traditional Area. Rather, he is identified as a ranking member of a syndicate of landguards, which contravenes the Land Act, 2020 (Act 1036), criminalizing “landguardism” in Ghana.

Moreover, the ongoing challenge of landguards in the Gomoa East District, particularly the Twafo Division under the Gomoa Fetteh Stool of our Traditional Area, is exacerbated by the indiscriminate conferment of Chieftaincy titles and offices by the destooled Omanhen, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II, at his private residence. This undermines our sacred customs and practices, leading to petitions filed at the Central Regional House of Chiefs in Cape Coast.

We urgently call upon National Security Agencies to address these threats and restore peace to the area. Additionally, we urge the media to investigate and expose all wrongdoing, shedding light on this critical issue.

To individuals engaging with Chiefs in the Gomoa Akyempim Traditional area, we advise verifying their legitimacy with the Registrar of the Traditional Council.

In consultation with the Principal Kingmakers of the Nsona Royal Family of the Traditional Area and Principal Divisional Chiefs, I issue a resolute disclaimer.

The Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Council in Gomoa Assin remains the recognized and ancestral headquarters. Any ceremonial actions conducted beyond the Akyempim Palace in Gomoa Assin are declared irregular, null, and without effect.

Let us stand together in solidarity to preserve our cultural heritage and restore peace to our community.

Signed.

OBAATANPA AMA EDUWA I,

Paramount Queenmother, Gomoa Akyempim Traditional Area, Central Region, Ghana.

