Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has settled the dispute between chiefs at Kenyasi No. 2 in the Ahafo Region and Newmont Gold Mining Company regarding the resettlement of residents in Tutuka.

At a meeting in Kenyasi No. 2 between the chiefs and residents of Tutuka, the Akyeamehene of Kenyasi No. 2, Nana Asokwah said Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has directed them (the chiefs) to allow Newmont to resettle those affected by Newmont’s activities on both Kenyasi No. 2 and Kenyasi No. 1 lands.

According to him, although Tutuka is part of Kenyasi No. 2, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has authorized them to allow Newmont to evenly resettle the affected residents on the lands of both Kenyasi No. 2 and Kenyasi No. 1 to promote development in both communities.

The Kenyasi No. 2 Akyeamehene therefore urged the residents of Tutuka to respect and comply with the directives of the Asantehene, who is the custodian of their lands for their own benefit.

