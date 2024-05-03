The President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, has condemned the fatal killing of a soldier at Millennium City in Kasoa.

The military officer, Lance Corporal Michael Danso was shot on Tuesday at Millennium City over an alleged land dispute around 4:20 pm.

The Police have since arrested a suspect, Benlord Ababio in connection with the murder and is assisting with investigations.

Speaking at the Koforidua Technical University on Friday, May 3 during the World Press Freedom Day 2024 commemoration, the GJA President described the soldier’s murder as the “depth of insanity”.

“The media have the mandate to uphold the 1992 Constitution, and that includes the human rights provisions under Chapter 5 of the Constitution. It is based on such mandate that we condemn the recent killing of a soldier at Millennium City near Kasoa over a land dispute.

“To attack and kill a soldier without provocation is the depth of insanity any human being can sink to. Under normal circumstances, the military would have launched a reprisal attack on Millennium City by now, and whenever they did so, they were condemned for violating the rights of innocent people,” he said.

Mr. Kwabena Dwumfour commended the military for showing restraint following the murder of their colleague.

He also called on the public to refrain from attacking officers but rather show respect to them.

“While commending the military for exercising restraint in the face of extreme provocation, we call on the Police to investigate the matter as quickly as possible and prosecute the killer. We also appeal to the general public to respect security officers and refrain from attacking them,” he urged.

The GJA President further urged Ghanaians to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) in safeguarding the nation’s stability.

“Let me take this occasion to urge all Ghanaians to appreciate officers of the Ghana Armed Forces, who have played an important part in our country’s stability. They also safeguard our country’s territorial integrity, and we must always support them.”

