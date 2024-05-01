It has emerged that the military officer shot dead during a land encroachment dispute at Millinnium City, Kasoa is a Lance Corporal identified as Danso Michael.

In a surprising twist, the deceased is not the owner of the plot of land which was in dispute, which ultimately led to his death.

Rather, he accompanied his colleague, one L/Cpl Omar Abdul Rahman to the site after he was informed of some persons working on the land.

They were in the company of another colleague identified as L/Cpl Ametus Matthew when they visited the land and confirmed the information.

The deceased, per a statement by the Ghana Armed Forces, stopped the people from working and together with the land owner proceeded to the Millennium City Police Station to report the issue.

Whilst at the Police Station, the acclaimed owner of the land arrived with 2 others believed to be land guards and confronted the soldiers during which they started firing.

At the time the deceased was killed, preliminary investigations suggests that he was going to park a vehicle at the police station.

He was hit multiple times by the rounds fired by suspect Benlord Ababio, and he succumbed to his injuries at the Mother and Child Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police disarmed and arrested the firer after realizing L/Cpl Danso had been hit by the rounds fired.

The body of the deceased soldier has since been deposited at the 37 Military Hospital morgue.