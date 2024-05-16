Professional Architect and husband of former Minister for Sanitation, Daniel Osei Kuffuor has told the High Court in Accra that they started depositing monies stolen from their storeroom for the past 20 years.

According to him, those monies belonged to him, his wife, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, her family, and his niece who was also his client.

Mr Kufuor who is testifying as the first prosecution witness had said, that Patience Botwe and Sarah Agyei, both their former housemates together with five conspired to steal their money.

Under further cross-examination on Wednesday, May 15, Counsel for Sarah Agyei (2nd Accused) asked Mr Kuffuor to tell the Court the time they deposited those monies at the storeroom.

In his response, he said that started in the past 20 years.

He also explained to the court that, the methods employed by the accused persons to steal those monies.

“Later on at one of the confrontations where we were present, A1 (Patience Botwe) stated that the method adopted was that A2 (Sarah Agyei) would be in the room operating and A1 (Botwe) would be at the gate watching out and then A3 (Benjamin Sowah) supplied the main keys of the House for A1 (Botwe) to cut duplicate keys,” he told the Court under cross-examination from Lawyer Augustine’s Gyamfi.

Patience Botwe, 18, and Sarah Agyei, 30, together with Benjamin Sowah, Malik Dauda, Christiana Achab, Job Pomary, and Yahaya Sumaila have all denied the various charges pressed against them – ranging from Conspiracy to steal, stealing, dishonestly receiving, and money laundering.

Despite being granted bail, they have not been able to meet their respective bail conditions and are still in lawful custody.

The lawyers of Benjamin Sowah, 3rd Accused have been called upon to cross-examine the Witness on May 20.

The directive for Justice Marie-Louise Simmons, the presiding judge was after Counsel for Sarah Agyei, Augustine’s Gyamfi ended his cross-examination.

