The victim of a daylight armed robbery attack at Dansoman in Accra on Sunday, May 22 has for the first time described her ordeal.

Speaking in an interview, Ama [pseudo name] said she was going to visit her relatives when she was attacked by the robbers.

“I went to church yesterday and after church, I decided to go and visit my family members who live close to my church at Exhibition (a suburb of Dansoman). On my way to my family’s house, a motorbike turned in front of my house. Immediately it turned, the second person on the motor jumped off and attacked” she said.

Due to her valuables, Ama said she tried to struggle with the robber who dragged her on the floor and also cut her with a sharp metallic object.

“Because of the valuables I had in my bag including my phone and some money, I tried my possible best to stop him but he hit my hand with a shape metallic object which forced me to let go of the bag,” she said in Twi.

