Justice Afram, an alleged thief captured in a viral video being dragged on the ground by the police during an arrest, has spoken on the matter.

The 23-year-old has revealed missing iron rods accounted for his inhumane ordeal though he knew nothing about it.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, he revealed he was held responsible because he had earlier taken iron rods from a place he went to work with his master.

“My master confronted me and I admitted taking them and he questioned why I didn’t ask permission but another man also came to claim his iron rods were missing and I should be held liable because of the previous incident with my boss which had been settled long ago,” he recounted.

Narrating the harrowing experience, Justice said he is currently in severe pain and unable to do anything by himself.

He stated he has currently been released and is at home with his family.

“I was taken to the Akotosu police station where I was beaten with a cutlass. I now can’t get up and my brother was even the one who bathed me today,” he disclosed.

Mr Afram further indicated he was taken to the Mampong hospital for treatment but was only given paracetamol and anti-malaria drug after his blood sample was taken.

